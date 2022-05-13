Call of Duty: Mobile has now passed 650 million downloads

HQ

Even though the Call of Duty audience has declined to some extent after the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, it is still an absolutely gigantic franchise that isn't just annual AAA games and Call of Duty: Warzone, but also Call of Duty: Mobile.

And the latter is so big when it comes to monthly users that it is almost equal to all other Call of Duty - combined. As revealed by Charlieintel, the game has now passed 650 million downloads according to Activision Blizzard's latest annual report:

"We continued to demonstrate the potential for our console and PC franchises on mobile. Call of Duty Mobile enjoyed a record year following its launch in China, with annual consumer spending on the title of well above $1bn.

Over 650 million people have downloaded Call of Duty Mobile around the world, and the number of people experiencing Call of Duty on mobile each month almost matched those playing on console and PC in 2021. This is no mean feat given the success of the free-to-play Warzone experience on console and PC."

Activision Blizzard is currently developing a mobile version of Warzone as well, something that surely will boost the number of gamers even further.