Call of Duty: Mobile getting phased out for Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile has seen immense success since it launched back in 2019. Once it released in China a couple of years later, its downloads surged to reach over 650 million as of May 2022.

However, Microsoft believes Activision's long-term plan is to phase the game away and replace it with Warzone Mobile, which will release this year.

Inside of China, it seems the success of Call of Duty: Mobile will keep it going there, but outside of the country, fans will have to get used to the battle royale mobile experience instead. As we'll be waiting until later this year to see Warzone Mobile, we will have some time left with Call of Duty: Mobile. Even after the release of Warzone Mobile, it'll take some time for Activision to phase the original mobile game out.

