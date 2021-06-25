Call of Duty: Mobile developer TiMi is working on an AAA live-service PC and console game

The developer behind Call of Duty: Mobile, TiMi Studio Group has opened up a new studio in Seattle, United States to work on "a new AAA-caliber, live service FPS game" coming to PC and consoles.

Reported first by Venturebeat, the new studio will be headed up by Scott Warner (who previously worked at Ubisoft) and Rosi Zagorcheva (last known for working as the head of development and operations at DICE LA), and will be known as TiMi Seattle, and will be part of Tencent's massive portfolio of game developers. The studio is claimed to already have recruited around 25 employees, but will open officially later this year.

We still don't know what this game will be, but speaking with Venturebeat, Warner stated, "We're working on a first-person shooter, competitive game, live service, with a lot of people assembled who have made those games for quite some time. We are concentrating on PC and console for now. But ultimately, we want our game to be played on as many platforms as it can be."

Warner also noted that the title is an original game, but that it won't be revealed until "later".

Image from Call of Duty: Mobile.

