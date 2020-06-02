Call of Duty Mobile and Modern Warfare seasons postponed

You're watching Advertisements

If you've been keeping up with the news, you most likely know about the protests going on in the US at the moment following the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by a police officer and all the brutality that has since followed. Because of the protests and those demanding justice and change trying to make a difference, some companies have postponed planned events and happenings to respect the fact that there are other issues at hand more important than the announcement of a game or an in-game event.

Developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision are two of these parties, deciding to postpone the release of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile's new seasons, instead opting to stand with the protestors by stating the following;

"While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time.

We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates.

Right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard.

We stand alongside you."

Photo: Activision