Call of Duty might not be an annual franchise in the future

Last week was one for the history books as Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard and became the owner of franchises like Crash Bandicoot, Guitar Hero, Skylanders, Spyro and Tony Hawk. And Call of Duty of Course.

In a lengthy Bloomberg article, written by Jason Schreier, it's being claimed that "two people familiar with the discussions" says the series is about to stop running as an annual franchise. Schreier writes that the reasoning behind this is that "there's a belief among many Call of Duty developers that releasing games at a slower cadence will please players and help bolster the franchise".

This year we're still getting Modern Warfare 2, but the same source says next year might be the first one without a Call of Duty. It would be the first year since 2004 (between the first game and Call of Duty 2) without a main entry in the series being released. On the other hand, we'll still have new content for Call of Duty: Warzone and surely also DLC for Modern Warfare 2.