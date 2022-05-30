Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty may be coming back to Steam

Some artwork for Modern Warfare II suggests so.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A piece of artwork for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which was shared by Reddit user Kalinine, has suggested that Call of Duty might be returning to Steam later this year when the upcoming Modern Warfare sequel arrives.

The artwork depicts Ghost and was claimed to have appeared at the bottom of some Steam pages for older Call of Duty games, and came with the description of "Explore the full franchise". The artwork has of course since been removed and replaced.

If this does reveal a return to Steam for Call of Duty, there's no word as to whether that will just be for Modern Warfare II or for the list of games that did not make their debut on the platform (2017's Call of Duty: WWII was the last game in the series to launch on Steam).

In other Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II news the game recently received its release date, which will be October 28, 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Related texts



Loading next content