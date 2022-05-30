Call of Duty may be coming back to Steam

HQ

A piece of artwork for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which was shared by Reddit user Kalinine, has suggested that Call of Duty might be returning to Steam later this year when the upcoming Modern Warfare sequel arrives.

The artwork depicts Ghost and was claimed to have appeared at the bottom of some Steam pages for older Call of Duty games, and came with the description of "Explore the full franchise". The artwork has of course since been removed and replaced.

If this does reveal a return to Steam for Call of Duty, there's no word as to whether that will just be for Modern Warfare II or for the list of games that did not make their debut on the platform (2017's Call of Duty: WWII was the last game in the series to launch on Steam).

In other Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II news the game recently received its release date, which will be October 28, 2022.