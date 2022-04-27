Call of Duty lost a third of its players over the last year

HQ

Call of Duty doesn't seem to be doing all that well for Activision currently, and has been haemorrhaging players over the past year. Specifically, as the latest financial report states, the franchise has lost a third of its player base over the past year, and has dropped from 150 million monthly active users to 100 million. Granted, that's still a lot of players, but a 33% drop off is nothing to sneer at either.

Activision has put blame on Call of Duty: Vanguard's lower sales for the most part, but has also noted that "lower engagement" in Call of Duty: Warzone is also a contributing factor, and if anything is probably the more impactful factor.

The drop off is hardly all that surprising however, as the past year has seen Warzone have to overcome all manners of different challenges that have affected player retention. Be it the overwhelming cheater problem or various bugs and issues that affect gameplay, Warzone has had a fairly rocky past 12 months.

Still, with Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare sequel set to be announced soon, and launch later this year, and then also Warzone 2 set to be shown off later this and then launch in 2023, these numbers will mostly likely jolt over the next 12 months.