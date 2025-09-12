Call of Duty League's LA Guerrillas M8 teases rebrand

HQ

It has been a pretty crazy offseason for the Call of Duty League, as this week alone we've seen the Las Vegas Falcons relocate and rebrand to the Riyadh Falcons, and noticed trademarks that suggest the Atlanta Faze will soon become Vegas Faze and Minnesota Rokkr become G2 Minnesota. Now, it looks like another rebrand is on the horizon.

The X account for the Los Angeles Guerrillas M8 team has been updated so that it now reads "??? Gentle Mates" suggesting that the team is both departing Los Angeles (leaving the city to be dominated by the LA Thieves) and dropping the M8 element to more closely align with the organisation's full name.

This rebrand is only further sparked by the team's description on X, which states: "Representing ??? Gentle Mates in the @CODLeague".

We'll have to stay tuned for more, but this could signal the fourth rebranding of the offseason, meaning a third of the CDL teams may look different ahead of the 2026 season commencing, which will be played on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.