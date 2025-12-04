Call of Duty League's 2026 season kicks off tomorrow, here are the first week's match-ups

HQ

It's finally time for the Call of Duty League to return. After a few months away, the 2026 season is starting as soon as tomorrow, with the first wave of qualifier matches for Major I being hosted.

These qualifiers will run all the way until the end of January, so there is plenty of action in-store, while also taking into account the holiday break between December 15 and January 8, but for the first slate of matches, here is what you can expect.

FYI: Each game day starts at 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET with matches every 90 minutes, i.e. at 21:30 GMT/22:30 CET and 23:00 GMT/00:00 CET the following day.

December 5:



Riyadh Falcons vs. OpTic Texas



Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Boston Breach



Los Angeles Thieves vs. FaZe Vegas



December 6:



Toronto KOI vs. Miami Heretics



Vancouver Surge vs. Paris Gentle Mates



G2 Minnesota vs. Cloud9 New York



December 7:



Riyadh Falcons vs. Los Angeles Thieves



Paris Gentle Mates vs. FaZe Vegas



OpTic Texas vs. G2 Minnesota



And since there is then only one more round of matches in 2025, you can also see the second week of match-ups below.

December 12:



Riyadh Falcons vs. Carolina Royal Ravens



G2 Minnesota vs. Boston Breach



Vancouver Surge vs. Toronto KOI



December 13:



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Los Angeles Thieves



OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics



Vancouver Surge vs. Cloud9 new York



December 14:



Riyadh Falcons vs. Boston Breach



Miami Heretics vs. Cloud9 New York



Toronto KOI vs. FaZe Vegas



With these match-ups in mind, who are you most looking forward to watch in the 2026 Call of Duty League season?