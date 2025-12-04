Call of Duty League's 2026 season kicks off tomorrow, here are the first week's match-ups
The Major I Qualifiers are commencing, and there are plenty of big games worth catching.
It's finally time for the Call of Duty League to return. After a few months away, the 2026 season is starting as soon as tomorrow, with the first wave of qualifier matches for Major I being hosted.
These qualifiers will run all the way until the end of January, so there is plenty of action in-store, while also taking into account the holiday break between December 15 and January 8, but for the first slate of matches, here is what you can expect.
FYI: Each game day starts at 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET with matches every 90 minutes, i.e. at 21:30 GMT/22:30 CET and 23:00 GMT/00:00 CET the following day.
December 5:
- Riyadh Falcons vs. OpTic Texas
- Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Boston Breach
- Los Angeles Thieves vs. FaZe Vegas
December 6:
- Toronto KOI vs. Miami Heretics
- Vancouver Surge vs. Paris Gentle Mates
- G2 Minnesota vs. Cloud9 New York
December 7:
- Riyadh Falcons vs. Los Angeles Thieves
- Paris Gentle Mates vs. FaZe Vegas
- OpTic Texas vs. G2 Minnesota
And since there is then only one more round of matches in 2025, you can also see the second week of match-ups below.
December 12:
- Riyadh Falcons vs. Carolina Royal Ravens
- G2 Minnesota vs. Boston Breach
- Vancouver Surge vs. Toronto KOI
December 13:
- Paris Gentle Mates vs. Los Angeles Thieves
- OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics
- Vancouver Surge vs. Cloud9 new York
December 14:
- Riyadh Falcons vs. Boston Breach
- Miami Heretics vs. Cloud9 New York
- Toronto KOI vs. FaZe Vegas
With these match-ups in mind, who are you most looking forward to watch in the 2026 Call of Duty League season?