Call of Duty League unveils bracket for final Major of the 2025 season

The 2025 Call of Duty League season is on its last legs. Following a busy winter and spring, the season is set to host and conclude its fourth and final Major event of the year this weekend, meaning following the proceedings we should only expect one final event before the season is officially over: the Championship Weekend.

But anyway, looking ahead to this week, Major IV will be happening between May 23 and 25, with the action being held live at DreamHack Dallas. Each of the 12 CDL teams will be in attendance, and following their performance in the qualifiers over the past few weeks, we now know how they have been seeded.

The eight teams who have secured a spot in the Winners Bracket's first round have been seeded as follows:



Miami Heretics vs. Minnesota Rokkr



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Vancouver Surge



Atlanta Faze vs. Cloud9 New York



OpTic Texas vx. Toronto Ultra



The remaining four teams all sit in the Elimination Bracket, where they await the losers of the first round of the Winners Bracket. This means that Boston Breach, Vegas Falcons, Los Angeles Guerrillas, and Carolina Royal Ravens all await opponents right now.

You can see the full bracket below.