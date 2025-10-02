Call of Duty League said to be returning by the end of the year

HQ

It has become a bit of a theme for the Call of Duty League to kick off its season at the tail end of the calendar year. Both of the last two campaigns have begun December, and this will seemingly be the case once more for the 2025-26 season.

As mentioned by commentator Miles Ross during the Call of Duty Next event (as per Esports Insider), he states that the season will kick off before the end of 2025, meaning December is all but a given.

This will mean a mighty fast turn around for the teams and players, as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch on November 14, and will be the title that the upcoming season will be played upon.

As for the rest of the season calendar, it's fair to assume it will reflect other seasons, meaning several Majors throughout the year before the Championship Weekend in the summer, and then an offseason until the 2026-27 season starts at the tail end of 2026.