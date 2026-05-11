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Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty League Major III: The groups have been seeded ahead of action this weekend

The penultimate Major of the season will take place in the coming days.

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We're well into the twilight stage of the 2026 Call of Duty League season, as it's now time for the third and penultimate Major of the year to commence. In the coming days, from May 15, all 12 CDL organisations and four Challengers teams will be heading to Atlanta, Georgia to compete for a trophy in an event that is slightly different to prior tournaments. We say this as Major III has a group stage element, where three CDL squads and a Challenger team, per group, battle it out for two playoff bracket spots.

To this end, you may be curious about the various groups and how things have been seeded. If so, check out all of the information below. It's also worth noting that each group uses a double-elimination format, meaning teams can lose one game and still remain alive in the tournament. However, a second will align with elimination.

Group A Winners Round 1:


  • OpTic Texas vs. OMiT (Challenger team)

  • G2 Minnesota vs. Vancouver Surge

Group B Winners Round 1:


  • Toronto KOI vs. Huntsmen (Challenger team)

  • Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Miami Heretics

Group C Winners Round 1:


  • Los Angeles Thieves vs. P7 Notorious (Challenger team)

  • Paris Gentle Mates vs. Boston Breach

Group D Winners Round 1:


  • FaZe Vegas vs. ROC Esports (Challenger team)

  • Riyadh Falcons vs. Cloud9 New York

Who are you expecting to go the distance at Major III?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

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