esports
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty League Major I schedule: how to watch and when are the matches

The tournament will run from the 29th of January to the 1st of February, with the top CoD players battling it out.

With all 12 pro teams locked in for the Call of Duty League or CDL's Major I tournament this week, it's looking set to be a barn-burner of an event. Hosted in Dallas, Major I will be livestreamed across the world, allowing you to win XP, skins, and more by watching the event as it happens.

If you want a quick rundown of the schedule, though, the CDL social media posted a bracket earlier in the week, and Esports.gg has the rundown of all the tournament matches and when they'll be taking place.

Thursday, the 29th of January, will see the Winner's Round 1, which features:


  • Paris Gentle Mates vs. Toronto KOI -6:30 PM GMT

  • Carolina Royal Ravens vs. LA Thieves - 8:00 PM GMT

  • Riyadh Falcons vs. OpTic Texas - 9:30 PM GMT

  • FaZe Vegas vs. G2 Minnesota - 1:00 AM on 30th GMT

Then, on Friday, we've got the elimination round 1, which will have:


  • Vancouver Surge vs. TBD -6:30 PM GMT

  • Miami Heretics vs. TBD - 8:00 PM GMT

  • Cloud9 New York vs. TBD - 9:30 PM GMT

  • Boston Breach vs. TBD - 1:00 AM GMT

After that, a lot of the matches are unknown, as the winners and losers are of course TBD. Friday will also see the second round of the elimination matches begin, which then carries over into Saturday alongside the Winner's Round 2 and Elimination Round 3. This all leads to the grand finals, taking place at 1AM on the 2nd of February GMT.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

