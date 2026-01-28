Call of Duty League Major I schedule: how to watch and when are the matches

HQ

With all 12 pro teams locked in for the Call of Duty League or CDL's Major I tournament this week, it's looking set to be a barn-burner of an event. Hosted in Dallas, Major I will be livestreamed across the world, allowing you to win XP, skins, and more by watching the event as it happens.

If you want a quick rundown of the schedule, though, the CDL social media posted a bracket earlier in the week, and Esports.gg has the rundown of all the tournament matches and when they'll be taking place.

Thursday, the 29th of January, will see the Winner's Round 1, which features:



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Toronto KOI -6:30 PM GMT



Carolina Royal Ravens vs. LA Thieves - 8:00 PM GMT



Riyadh Falcons vs. OpTic Texas - 9:30 PM GMT



FaZe Vegas vs. G2 Minnesota - 1:00 AM on 30th GMT



Then, on Friday, we've got the elimination round 1, which will have:



Vancouver Surge vs. TBD -6:30 PM GMT



Miami Heretics vs. TBD - 8:00 PM GMT



Cloud9 New York vs. TBD - 9:30 PM GMT



Boston Breach vs. TBD - 1:00 AM GMT



After that, a lot of the matches are unknown, as the winners and losers are of course TBD. Friday will also see the second round of the elimination matches begin, which then carries over into Saturday alongside the Winner's Round 2 and Elimination Round 3. This all leads to the grand finals, taking place at 1AM on the 2nd of February GMT.