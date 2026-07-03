Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2026: The times for the opening fixtures have been confirmed

HQ

There are just over two weeks left until Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is retired as the game of choice for Call of Duty League proceedings. Once the 2026 Call of Duty League concludes its ongoing season on July 19, when the Grand Final for the Championship Weekend happens, then we'll be staring down a future where competitive action is featured on the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Still, there is the biggest weekend on the competitive Call of Duty calendar to look forward to before then, with the Championship Weekend occurring between July 16-19. While we already know the attending teams and the opening fixtures, the official times for each of the matches and also when the Grand Final will occur has now been detailed. See the information below.



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Toronto KOI at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST on July 16



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Riyadh Falcons at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST on July 16



FaZe Vegas vs. Minnesota G2 at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (July 17)



OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics at 00:30 BST/1:30 CEST on July 17



As for the Grand Final, we're told that this will be occurring at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST on July 19.

Are you looking forward to the Championship Weekend?