Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2026: Riyadh Falcons hand Los Angeles Thieves surprising defeat

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The first day of action at the four-day long Championship Weekend serving as the conclusive tournament for the 2025/26 Call of Duty League season took place on July 16, with it featuring four matches of intense competitive play to kick off the double-elimination format.

As such, no team was eliminated from the tournament as of yesterday, but four teams were handed losses and now sit in the Elimination Round at risk of being knocked out of the major event for good. While there are a few expected faces among this cut, there is also a surprising squad on this side of the bracket too, as despite winning a couple of Majors in the regular season, the Los Angeles Thieves began its Championship Weekend campaign by losing to the Riyadh Falcons, the second-lowest seeded team at the event.

Ultimately, the Falcons dispatched the Thieves in a 3-1 manner, seeing the organisation advance to the second round of Winners action against the FaZe Vegas, all following this team defeating Minnesota G2 in an equal 3-1 manner.

Otherwise, OpTic Texas made short work of Miami Heretics, beating the lowest-seeded team in a convincing 3-0 fashion and continuing along in its effort to defend its CDL Champion title. Likewise, Paris Gentle Mates overcame Toronto KOI in an impressive 3-0 result too.

This means we can look forward to the following four matches as of today, July 17, with the losers of the Elimination Round matches being knocked out, the losers of the Winners matches dropping into the Elimination Round, and the winners of the Winners Round games advancing to the Winners Finals match where the first Grand Finals ticket will be on the line.

CDL Championship Weekend Elimination Round 1 fixtures (July 17):



Miami Heretics vs. Toronto KOI at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Minnesota G2 at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



CDL Championship Weekend Winners Round 2 fixtures (July 17):