Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2026 kicks off tonight, here's a reminder of today's fixtures

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It's that time of the year again when the best Call of Duty League teams travel to the premier tournament regarded as the Championship Weekend. In total, there is $2 million on the line at this event as well as the trophy and the title of champion for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 era of the esport.

With the tournament kicking off this evening and seeing the Winners Round 1 matches of the double-elimination bracket being held, you might be curious about the fixtures that are lined up and likewise when each of the eight teams will play? If so, catch tonight's matches below.

CDL Champs 2026 Winners Round 1 (July 16):



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Toronto KOI at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Riyadh Falcons at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



FaZe Vegas vs. Minnesota G2 at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (July 17)



OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics at 00:30 BST/1:30 CEST (all on July 17)



What are your expectations from the Championship Weekend?