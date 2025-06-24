Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2025: All the teams, dates, and schedule

After a busy season that actually started in late 2024, the Call of Duty League will once again wrap up this weekend, all following its mega Championship Weekend event. This tournament will crown a season victor and will also be the final CDL event that is played on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as the next season will transition to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.
With the event almost here, we've cooked up this primer to ensure you have all the necessary information and details.
It will run between June 26-29 all at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Ontario, Canada.
As it's a double-elimination format event, each team has one lifeline. The schedule because of this is as such.
It should be said that being set in Canada, many of these matches will occur in the early morning hours of the following day, but typically action does start at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST each day.
Currently, LA Thieves and Atlanta Faze seem like the best contenders, as each team has won two of the four Majors this season, and they are the top-scoring organisations this season too, at 540 and 505 CDL Points respectively. The next closest is Toronto Ultra at 370.