Call of Duty League Birmingham Major: The bracket is set for the 10-team tournament

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For the most part, competitive Call of Duty League action has been held in the United States, even if there has been the odd foray into different regions and territories. For the 2026 season, this will happen solely once when the second Major of the year takes to DreamHack Birmingham in England's second city, for a massive slate of matches that will be hosted this coming weekend.

As the live action is days away from commencing, you may be wondering what the bracket looks like now that the qualifiers have concluded? If so, we have all of this information for you to find below. It's worth noting that out of all 12 CDL teams, only Boston Breach and Cloud9 New York failed to qualify for the event.

March 27 - Play-Ins:



Toronto KOI vs. Vancouver Surge



Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Paris Gentle Mates



March 27 - Upper Bracket Round 1:



OpTic Texas vs. Winner of Toronto/Vancouver



G2 Minnesota vs. Riyadh Falcons



Los Angeles Thieves vs. FaZe Vegas



Miami Heretics vs. Winner of Carolina/Paris



Aside from the Play-In matches, the rest of the tournament uses a double-elimination format, meaning teams can concede one loss and still remain alive. A second loss will lead to elimination however. Similarly, the seeding for the rest of the bracket depends on the results of this first round of action, so we'll simply have to stay tuned before knowing more.

The Call of Duty League is also yet to confirm the exact fixture times for each match, but we do know that the tournament will start on Friday, March 27 and end on Sunday, March 29, lasting all three days of DreamHack Birmingham and commanding its largest stage.

Will you be tuning into the CDL Birmingham Major?