Call of Duty League 2026: Which teams will miss Championship Weekend and which teams have qualified

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As we touched upon yesterday, the bracket for the Call of Duty League's Major IV event has been locked in, with all 12 teams heading to Paris to compete in the final regular season event of the summer. There is a lot on the line for this event in regards to seeding for the Championship Weekend that makes up the postseason, but also for a handful of teams who are fighting for their right to appear at the event.

For starters, there are three teams who mathematically have been eliminated from the postseason already. Major IV offers a single team 100 points at most, assuming a team goes the distance and wins the event, which is why, with at least 120 points between them and the current eighth-placing team, Boston Breach (100 points), Vancouver Surge (95 points), and Cloud9 New York (30 points) have been eliminated from the postseason.

On the other side of the table, five teams are confirmed for the postseason due to the chasm between the playoff qualification cutoff and their current points tally. OpTic Texas leads (475 points), while Los Angeles Thieves (425 points), FaZe Vegas (395 points), Paris Gentle Mates (320 points), and Toronto KOI (260 points) follow suit. Likewise, only FaZe and the Thieves can challenge OpTic to be crowned the top regular season team of 2026, even if OpTic's 50 point lead does suggest the team will take this crown.

As for the four remaining teams, all four are mathematically able to qualify for the playoffs or likewise be eliminated from it. The likely loser will be Carolina Royal Ravens (150 points), but with less than 100 points between them and Riyadh Falcons (240 points), Miami Heretics (220 points), and G2 Minnesota (220 points), there could theoretically be a lot of changes, especially considering the seeding of Major IV...

We'll have firm answers by the end of the week when Major IV wraps up and the regular season concludes.