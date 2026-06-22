Call of Duty League 2026: The bracket is set for the Parisian Major IV

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Typical season play has come to a close for the 2026 Call of Duty League, as there will be no further qualifier matches played and no more regular weekend match-ups for the rest of this season. There are only two tournaments left to be played, with the Parisian Major IV first up and then followed by the postseason, the Championship Weekend, in mid-July.

Talking about the former, we now know the confirmed bracket for Major IV, which starts on June 26 and will run all the way up until June 28. The Major will use a double-elimination format where teams can lose one match (unless they start in the lower bracket) before being knocked out for good.

With this being said, you can see the opening matches for Major IV below.



G2 Minnesota vs. Riyadh Falcons



Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas



Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Thieves



FaZe Vegas vs. Paris Gentle Mates



All four of Toronto KOI, Vancouver Surge, Miami Heretics, and Cloud9 New York await opponents in the lower bracket. As for the teams to watch out for, the Royal Ravens are the only team fighting for their life in this event, as Major IV offers a single team 100 total points, with the Ravens currently 70 points off postseason qualification. Likewise, with this in mind, the Falcons, Heretics, and G2 aren't completely confirmed for the postseason as of yet. Similarly, at the top of the standings, OpTic is best-placed to finish the season in first, but both the Thieves and FaZe are mathematically able to prevent this.

Will you be tuning into Major IV this weekend?