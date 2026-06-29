Call of Duty League 2026: OpTic Texas finally gets over the line with Major IV victory

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It has been a rather agonising year for the OpTic Texas Call of Duty League team. The current reigning champion has been rather excellent in regular season play, topping the standings and being the most consistent team of the year in this regard. But that consistency also reflects a much less desirable slate of events, as throughout the 2026 season before this past weekend, the Texas managed to appear in four out of five of the prior finals across the Major and Minor spectrum and then proceed to lose each of these huge games. One could say the team was developing a bottlejob tendency...

But not anymore. As part of the Major IV tournament that happened over the weekend in Paris, France, the Texas finally got over the line by defeating the Los Angeles Thieves in a tight 4-3 fashion. This result came after the Thieves dispatched the Texas in a 3-0 manner in the Winners Finals, only for the Texas to come back in the Elimination Finals by defeating Paris Gentle Mates in a convincing 3-0 result before taking revenge on the Thieves in the Grand Final.

This result means the Texas are now the best positioned and in-form team in the entire CDL as we head into the postseason, which will occur in mid-July.