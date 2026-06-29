Call of Duty League 2026: Here is the confirmed Championship Weekend bracket

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The regular season for the 2026 Call of Duty League season has officially come to a close. After months and months of gruelling action, including four Major and two Minor tournaments too, all eyes are now on the postseason and the Championship Weekend that will happen in mid-July.

In total, out of the 12 CDL teams who compete in the regular season, only eight qualify for the postseason, meaning as we expected heading into Major IV, the following four organisations have missed out and their season is now over.



Carolina Royal Ravens



Boston Breach



Vancouver Surge



Cloud9 New York



Likewise, as for the eight other teams, these organisations have been seeded into the Championship Weekend bracket, with this being a double-elimination bracket meaning teams can lose one match and remain alive. To this end, the opening matches have been outlined as follows.



OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Toronto KOI



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Riyadh Falcons



FaZe Vegas vs. Minnesota G2



We don't yet have firm timings for these matches, but we do know that the Championship Weekend will kick off on July 16, and run until July 19 (July 20 in Europe), with action held in Las Vegas. As for how the seeding was arranged, the team with the most Call of Duty League Points faces the eight-best team and so forth, meaning the final standings for the regular season looks as follows.



OpTic Texas - 575 Points



Los Angeles Thieves - 500 Points



FaZe Vegas - 440 Points



Paris Gentle Mates - 380 Points



Toronto KOI - 290 Points



G2 Minnesota - 250 Points



Riyadh Falcons - 240 Points



Miami Heretics - 235 Points



PLAYOFF QUALIFICATION CUTOFF



Carolina Royal Ravens - 150 Points



Boston Breach - 115 Points



Vancouver Surge - 95 Points



Cloud9 New York - 30 Points



What are you expecting from the Championship Weekend?