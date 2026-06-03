Call of Duty League 2026: Here is the bracket for this weekend's Minor II tournament

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There are actually only two tournaments left in the 2026 Call of Duty League season. The league still has several weeks of play left to offer, but as per actual tournaments, there is this weekend's Minor II event to look ahead towards, plus Major IV at the end of the month. After this, the postseason will begin and see Championship Weekend hosted in mid-July.

With all of this being the case, as Minor II will happen between June 5 and 7, we now have the firm bracket for the tournament, meaning we know the seeding for the 12 teams and also the path through the bracket each squad will need to take.

It should be said that the Minor II tournament is a (as the name suggests) smaller scale event, meaning it uses a single-elimination bracket format, so any loss will lead to the elimination of a team from the event. With this being said, here is the bracket and schedule for the games ahead.

Call of Duty League Minor II - Round 1 (June 5)



Riyadh Falcons vs. Carolina Royal Ravens at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST



Toronto KOI vs. Cloud9 New York at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



Miami Heretics vs. Vancouver Surge at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (June 6)



G2 Minnesota vs. Boston Breach at 00:30 BST/1:30 CEST (June 6)



Call of Duty League Minor II - Round 2 (June 6)



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Winner KOI/Cloud9 at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Winner G2/Breach at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



OpTic Texas vs. Winner of Falcons/Royal Ravens at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (June 7)



FaZe Vegas vs. Winner of Heretics/Surge at 00:30 BST/1:30 CEST (June 7)



You can see the rest of the incomplete bracket below.