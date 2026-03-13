Call of Duty League 2026: Here are the fixtures for the weekend of March 13

HQ

It won't be long before competitive Call of Duty returns to the UK, as the second Major of the 2026 season will occur in Birmingham. To this end, we're now well into the qualifiers for this big tournament, as heading into this weekend, there are only two weeks of qualifiers left. To this end, for the penultimate weekend of qualifier action, here are the fixtures and matches taking place.

Friday, March 13:



Toronto KOI vs. Cloud9 New York at 19:00 GMT/20:00 CET



Riyadh Falcons vs. Miami Heretics at 20:30 GMT/21:30 CET



Paris Gentle Mates vs. OpTic Texas at 22:00 GMT/23:00 CET



Saturday, March 14:



G2 Minnesota vs. Carolina Royal Ravens at 19:00 GMT/20:00 CET



Vancouver Surge vs. Toronto KOI at 20:30 GMT/21:30 CET



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Cloud9 New York at 22:00 GMT/23:00 CET



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Boston Breach at 23:30 GMT/00:30 CET (March 15)



Sunday, March 15:



G2 Minnesota vs. Boston Breach at 19:00 GMT/20:00 CET



Vancouver Surge vs. Miami Heretics at 20:30 GMT/21:30 CET



Riyadh Falcons vs. Los Angeles Thieves at 22:00 GMT/23:00 CET



FaZe Vegas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens at 23:30 GMT/00:30 CET (March 16)

