Call of Duty League 2026: Here are the fixtures for the last two weeks of regular season action

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There are two weekends of qualifier action left in the 2026 Call of Duty League season, two weekends of regular season play before Major IV happens and then the Championship Weekend that constitutes the postseason kicks off in mid-July.

To this end, following the Los Angeles Thieves breaking OpTic Texas' heart once again in the Minor II tournament, you might be wondering what the fixtures look like for the next two weeks. If so, we've gathered all the remaining regular season match-ups below.

Friday, June 12:



OpTic Texas vs. G2 Minnesota at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST



Paris Gentle Mates vs. FaZe Vegas at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Boston Breach at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (June 13)



Saturday, June 13:



Toronto KOI vs. Boston Breach at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST



OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



Miami Heretics vs. FaZe Vegas at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (June 14)



Los Angeles Thieves vs. G2 Minnesota at 00:30 BST/1:30 CEST (June 14)



Sunday, June 14:



Toronto KOI vs. Cloud9 New York at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST



Vancouver Surge vs. Paris Gentle Mates at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



Riyadh Falcons vs. Carolina Royal Ravens at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (June 15)



Friday, June 19:



Riyadh Falcons vs. FaZe Vegas at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Cloud9 New York at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Boston Breach at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (June 20)



Saturday, June 20:



Miami Heretics vs. Cloud9 New York at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST



Vancouver Surge vs. Los Angeles Thieves at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



Toronto KOI vs. OpTic Texas at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (June 21)



Riyadh Falcons vs. G2 Minnesota at 00:30 BST/1:30 CEST (June 21)



Sunday, June 21:



Vancouver Surge vs. Miami Heretics at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST



Toronto KOI vs. G2 Minnesota at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



FaZe Vegas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (June 22)

