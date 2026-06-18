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Call of Duty League 2026: Here are the fixtures for the final week of regular season play
Major IV will follow next weekend and then all eyes are on the postseason.
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It all comes down to this. The final weekend of regular season play for the Call of Duty League will be happening in the days ahead. There are matches planned over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and while some teams are fighting for their position in the postseason, the majority of the games will define Major IV next weekend and also the seeding of the postseason for the eight (out of 12) teams present.
To this end, with 11 matches left to go, you might be wondering about what the fixtures look like for the days ahead. If so, check out all of this weekend's matches below.
Friday, June 19:
- Riyadh Falcons vs. FaZe Vegas at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST
- Los Angeles Thieves vs. Cloud9 New York at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST
- Paris Gentle Mates vs. Boston Breach at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (June 20)
Saturday, June 20:
- Miami Heretics vs. Cloud9 New York at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST
- Vancouver Surge vs. Los Angeles Thieves at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST
- Toronto KOI vs. OpTic Texas at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (June 21)
- Riyadh Falcons vs. G2 Minnesota at 00:30 BST/1:30 CEST (June 21)
Sunday, June 21:
- Vancouver Surge vs. Miami Heretics at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST
- Toronto KOI vs. G2 Minnesota at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST
- FaZe Vegas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens at 23:00 BST/00:00 CEST (June 22)