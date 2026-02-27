Call of Duty League 2026: Here are the Birmingham Major qualifier fixtures for the weekend of February 27

HQ

The weekend is here and you know what that means, the Call of Duty League is back in action. We're still in the Major II phase of the 2026 season, with qualifiers continuing to get underway ahead of the big Major planned for DreamHack Birmingham at the end of March. To this end, over the coming three days, there are 11 matches set to happen, all of which we've laid out for you below.

February 27:



Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Boston Breach at 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET



Riyadh Falcons vs. FaZe Vegas at 21:30 GMT/22:30 CET



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Cloud9 New York at 23:00 GMT/00:00 CET (February 28)



February 28:



Riyadh Falcons vs. G2 Minnesota at 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET



Toronto KOI vs. Miami Heretics at 21:30 GMT/22:30 CET



Vancouver Surge vs. Carolina Royal Ravens at 23:00 GMT/00:00 CET (March 1)



OpTic Texas vs. Los Angeles Thieves at 00:30 GMT/1:30 CET (March 1)



March 1:



Toronto KOI vs. Paris Gentle Mates at 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET



FaZe Vegas vs. Boston Breach at 21:30 GMT/22:30 CET



Miami Heretics vs. Cloud9 New York at 23:00 GMT/00:00 CET (March 2)



Vancouver Surge vs. OpTic Texas at 00:30 GMT/1:30 CET (March 2)



What are your expectations for this weekend's fixtures?