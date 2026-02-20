Call of Duty League 2026: Here are the Birmingham Major qualifier fixtures for the weekend of February 20

HQ

There are no brakes on the Call of Duty League for several weeks now, as we're well into the qualifiers for the second Major of the year, an event that will take the action to DreamHack Birmingham in the UK in late March. As there are matches every single weekend up until the actual Major happens between March 27-29, you might be wondering what the fixture list looks like for the days ahead? If so, we've got you covered. Consider this your primer for the 11 matches happening over February 20-22.

February 20:



Vancouver Surge vs. FaZe Vegas at 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET



Riyadh Falcons vs. Cloud9 New York at 21:30 GMT/22:30 CET



Toronto KOI vs. Los Angeles Thieves at 23:00 GMT/00:00 CET (February 21)



February 21:



Toronto KOI vs. G2 Minnesota at 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Boston Breach at 21:30 GMT/22:30 CET



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Carolina Royal Ravens at 23:00 GMT/00:00 CET (February 22)



OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics at 00:30 GMT/1:30 CET (February 22)



February 22:



Riyadh Falcons vs. Carolina Royal Ravens at 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET



Vancouver Surge vs. Boston Breach at 21:30 GMT/22:30 CET



OpTic Texas vs. Cloud9 New York at 23:00 GMT/00:00 CET (February 23)



G2 Minnesota vs. FaZe Vegas at 00:30 GMT/1:30 CET (February 23)



What do you expect from this weekend's fixtures?