Call of Duty League 2020 unveils MVP nominees

You're watching Advertisements

Right off the back of the Toronto Home Series, the concluding event within the Call of Duty League's regular season, we have now learned the five nominees that are up for MVP.

The nominees are Shotzzy (Dallas Empire), Cellium (Atlanta FaZe), Skyz (Florida Mutineers), Simp (Atlanta FaZe), and Envoy (Chicago Huntsmen).

The regular season MVP is said to be decided by a team of analysts and casters and will be announced during the carnage of the playoffs. A postseason MVP will also be crowned following the aftermath of the championship final. Along with the title, MVPs are said to win a custom ASTRO headset.

Who do you feel is most worthy of the prestigious title?