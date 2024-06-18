Call of Duty joins the Esports World Cup

HQ

While it seemed like every game that would be making an appearance at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh this summer had been revealed, one last surprise was up the organiser's sleeves.

Because it has been confirmed that Call of Duty will also be in attendance at the EWC when it takes place between July 3 and August 25. Specifically, we'll see action hosted on both Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, with a Warzone tournament planned for the first week of the EWC and MWIII on the seventh week.

The firm details of these competitions have yet to be confirmed, meaning we'll have to wait to see how they slot into their wider respective competitive calendars and likewise what format, prize pool, and which attending teams/players will be involved.