Call of Duty is PS Store's most-downloaded December game

December was a pretty busy month for games, what with The Game Awards and the holiday season in full effect, and now Sony has announced the downloads chart for the PlayStation Store last month, seeing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare top the list.

Grand Theft Auto V sits just behind that in second place, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in third, presumably bolstered by the hype around The Rise of Skywalker, which hit cinemas last month as well.

At number seven CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is also there, which is no doubt due to The Witcher series arriving on Netflix, starring Henry Cavill as the grizzled Geralt.

In terms of PSVR games, Beat Saber tops the list in this department, while Fortnite is the king of the free-to-play charts, unsurprisingly.

What can top the charts for January?

