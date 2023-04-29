Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty is getting an official board game

It'll be getting a Kickstarter later this year and then arriving in time for the holidays in 2024.

While it might seem like a bit of a stretch to attempt to bring the action-packed world of Call of Duty to board games, developer Arcane Wonders is looking to give exactly this a go. As reported on by Polygon, what is being dubbed Call of Duty: The Board Game has been officially announced, with this being a project that aims to arrive with a Kickstarter later this year all before fully launching just in time to appear under your Christmas tree around holiday 2024.

As this project has only just been announced, all that we know about it is that it will be a strategy game where players use novel combat, movement, and line-of-sight mechanics to create a tabletop take on the world of CoD.

The board game will also use 35-millimetre miniatures, and will be set in the era of the 2019 reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and will use the same weapons and maps that arrived as part of that title.

When it does launch (assuming it hits its Kickstarter goal), the game will cost $50 for the two-person base game, with multiple copies able to be combined to suit additional players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

