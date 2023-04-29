Call of Duty is getting an official board game

HQ

While it might seem like a bit of a stretch to attempt to bring the action-packed world of Call of Duty to board games, developer Arcane Wonders is looking to give exactly this a go. As reported on by Polygon, what is being dubbed Call of Duty: The Board Game has been officially announced, with this being a project that aims to arrive with a Kickstarter later this year all before fully launching just in time to appear under your Christmas tree around holiday 2024.

As this project has only just been announced, all that we know about it is that it will be a strategy game where players use novel combat, movement, and line-of-sight mechanics to create a tabletop take on the world of CoD.

The board game will also use 35-millimetre miniatures, and will be set in the era of the 2019 reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and will use the same weapons and maps that arrived as part of that title.

When it does launch (assuming it hits its Kickstarter goal), the game will cost $50 for the two-person base game, with multiple copies able to be combined to suit additional players.