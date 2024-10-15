Call of Duty is finally being added to Xbox Cloud Gaming

HQ

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has already been released to Game Pass and soon Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will also be available on the service, and that already on the premiere day.

But despite that, it has not been possible to play these titles via the cloud, which is because Microsoft did not have the right to add them as Ubisoft obtained the cloud rights to all of Activision's games for 15 years to come (a requirement from the UK authorities to allow the purchase of Activision Blizzard). But now it seems that the two parties have come to an agreement.

Via Threads, Microsoft has announced that not only Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available to play via Xbox Cloud Gaming on October 25 - but also Call of Duty: Warzone. This is the first time the series will be available in this way.

Thus, for those who do not have a PC or Xbox, a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and either a smartphone, tablet, laptop, Samsung TV or Amazon Fire TV will be enough to engage in the battles in Activision's ultra-popular military series. If you want to read more about this, you can find full information at this link.

How often do you play via the cloud yourself, and will you take the opportunity to test this opportunity on October 25th?