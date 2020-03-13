Call of Duty insider points to several unannounced projects

Activision Blizzard is of course of a huge publisher with tons of active projects in development at any given moment. And some of them have seemingly leaked over the past few weeks, prompting one insider with a positive track record to dig a little deeper and see what upcoming titles the publisher has in the works.

The investigative soul in question is Call of Duty insider TheGamingRevolution, who put out a statement on Twitter, saying that some previously rumoured projects, in fact, are in development, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered and a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game.

"Some Activision games in the works: Tony Hawk Proskater Remastered, Call of Duty 2020 (code-named PROJECT: ZEUS), MW2 Remastered, a F2P COD game from SHGames (2021 ETA), a PvP Crash game, Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex Remastered," he says on Twitter.

It's certainly an interesting bunch and does align with both previous reports, as well as Activision Blizzard's previous statement made to investors, saying that more remasters are in development.

Do take this rumour with a grain of salt, however, as none of the projects above have been officially confirmed - yet.