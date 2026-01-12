Gamereactor

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty franchise drops to record low player numbers on Steam

As ARC Raiders and Battlefield 6 maintain solid numbers, the leading shooter franchise is left behind on PC.

Call of Duty remains the lead shooter of the gaming world, and while that is very unlikely to change, Activision's FPS titan has been taking blow after blow from competitors lately. Battlefield's triumphant return and ARC Raiders taking over the extraction space means that at least on PC players are finding very little time for Call of Duty.

As spotted by GamingBolt, the Steam figures for Call of Duty have dropped significantly in the new year. Call of Duty - the title that encompasses Black Ops 7, Black Ops 6, Warzone and Modern Warfare's remakes - had a low of 52,000 players in the last 24 hours via SteamDB. This is by no means a dire figure, but if you look at even Battlefield 6's numbers it's clear that PC players are enjoying other franchises right now.

Call of Duty likely doesn't have anything to worry about, even if PC players are jumping ship, as we can imagine the console figures are still solid, and the game remains a hot seller across the globe. Still, it might be easy to ignore these issues for now, but if Call of Duty continues its downwards trajectory, there may only be so long before the numbers dwindle further.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

