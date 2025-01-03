Call of Duty embraces the unusual: Why weird skins are here to stay

HQ

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been making waves, but not for the reasons you might expect. The game's ever-growing collection of out-there Operator Skins has been stirring up some strong opinions. While a chunk of the fanbase isn't thrilled about the departure from military realism, the devs aren't backing down. In fact, they're doubling down on their decision to keep things fun and unpredictable.

In a recent interview with Dexerto, Treyarch's Associate Creative Director, Miles Leslie, made it clear: the studio is all about fun over strict realism. While the Campaign may keep things more grounded in history, Multiplayer is where the creative juices really flow. From time travel to bizarre storylines, the Black Ops series has always had a knack for blending the unbelievable with the real—and that's not about to change.

Of course, not everyone is on board with the direction. Some fans have even called for a way to ditch the wild skins altogether. But with new content being pumped out regularly and the lore expanding, it's safe to say these quirky cosmetics are here to stay.

What do you think? Is Call of Duty's bold approach to cosmetics a stroke of genius, or should they dial it back to keep things grounded?

