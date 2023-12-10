Call of Duty developers scoff at God of War sales figures

HQ

After Christoper Judge, the voice of Kratos in God of War, made fun of the short campaign in the latest Call of Duty game, several developers behind the popular game series have now chosen to dish out some retaliation.

During his speech at The Game Awards, Judge said: "No 8-minute speech like last year, but fun fact, my speech was longer than this year's Call of Duty campaign."

This encouraged several of those involved in the development of MW3 to point out how their game is crushing the sales statistics of the God of War games, and one of the many developers said:

"The metrics that COD destroys all of the God of War games are equally laughable."

What do you think about the length of the MW3 campaign? Are the four hours too little, or just right?