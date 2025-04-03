Call of Duty developer defends effects of gaming on young men

HQ

Following the massive success of the Netflix limited series Adolescence, it feels like conversations around young men are growing substantially in recent months. Recently, Sir Gareth Southgate, former England manager, called gaming an "unhealthy alternative" for young men.

Call of Duty developer Pete Actipis spoke with the BBC to defend gaming, saying that it shouldn't be targeted in this way. "You can look at anything and say it's a problem," said the Black Ops 6 designer. "It's just really about how you use the medium...It depends what you're looking for and how you handle the moderation of that, how you handle what it means to your life."

Actipis also denied that the Call of Duty games should educate children and young boys on concepts like violence. A Call of Duty player also added that he doesn't believe gaming has a negative influence. "People look at someone playing games for eight hours and think 'he's not really doing much.' But he might be preparing for a tournament. That could be worth a month's salary, sometimes a yearly salary for some people."

Gaming can often be an easy target when people look at violence in our society. With its own violence and the fact it's an interactive medium, it can be blamed simply for a lot of wider problems. However, as society has become more conscious about gaming, it does seem we can take the debate about its influence to a deeper level, even if some dismiss the activity entirely.

