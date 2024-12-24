Call of Duty cracks down on spam reporting in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

HQ

Activision is taking a hard stance against spam reporting in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. According to a recent post by the official Call of Duty Updates X account, repeatedly reporting another player will not expedite penalties for alleged cheating. In fact, the developers have implemented measures that only consider the first report from a player, while subsequent reports are flagged as spam. This policy has already resulted in over 8,000 bans, targeting accounts misusing the reporting system.

While the Ricochet anti-cheat system continues to evolve and tackle in-game cheating, spam reporting has become a new headache for the developers. Activision has emphasized that malicious reporting not only clogs up their system but could lead to unintended penalties for players abusing the feature. The changes aim to protect the integrity of the reporting process, ensuring that genuine concerns are prioritized without overburdening the system.

Not all gamers are happy with the crackdown, with some suggesting that the solution feels heavy-handed. Alternatives, such as alerting players that they've already reported a specific account, have been floated by the community. However, with Ricochet still working to address persistent cheating issues like aimbots and wall hacks, Activision's latest move might be necessary to ensure fair play.

