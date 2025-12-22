Call of Duty co-creator Vince Zampella has passed away

HQ

Vince Zampella, one of the most influential figures in the gaming industry, has tragically died in a car accident in Southern California on Sunday afternoon. According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around midday along Angeles Crest Highway north of Los Angeles, where the car inexplicably veered off the road and collided with a concrete barrier.

Zampella was one of the founders of Respawn Entertainment and a former head of Infinity Ward, where he helped create Call of Duty. He was also involved in the production of Titanfall and Apex Legends.

Rest in peace.