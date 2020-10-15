Call of Duty celebrates Halloween with classic horror films skins

You're watching Advertisements

According to Charlie Intel, Infinity Ward is set to celebrate Halloween in CoD: Modern Warfare and Warzone with a couple of DLC collections featuring two classic horror movies, Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Each Operator Pack includes a Legendary Operator Skin (Billy and Skin Crawler) that also unlocks the operator if needed, plus three legendary weapons and a legendary vehicle skin. Those weapons feature special effects, as they change the Tracer Fire to red and orange respectively and apply the Dismemberment Effect. With more Epic collectibles included, there are ten items per pack in total.

Saw Operator Pack and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Operator Pack cost 2,400 GP each and are part of games' season six. As they haven't been announced by Activision, the release date is unknown.