Call of Duty: Black Ops II star Kamar de los Reyes has passed away

Kamar de los Reyes, who is perhaps best known in the world of gaming for playing Raul Menendez in Call of Duty: Black Ops II, has passed away aged 56. De los Reyes passed away on 24th December after a short battle with cancer, according to his wife's publicist.

Alongside his work on the Call of Duty franchise, de los Reyes was also known for playing Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera, One Live to Live. His career spanned over three decades and included credits in TV shows such as Law & Order, CSI: Miami, and ER.

We'd like to express our deepest sympathies to de los Reyes' surviving family.

Thanks, Variety.