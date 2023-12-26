Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops II star Kamar de los Reyes has passed away

He played the game's villain, Raul Menendez.

HQ

Kamar de los Reyes, who is perhaps best known in the world of gaming for playing Raul Menendez in Call of Duty: Black Ops II, has passed away aged 56. De los Reyes passed away on 24th December after a short battle with cancer, according to his wife's publicist.

Alongside his work on the Call of Duty franchise, de los Reyes was also known for playing Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera, One Live to Live. His career spanned over three decades and included credits in TV shows such as Law & Order, CSI: Miami, and ER.

We'd like to express our deepest sympathies to de los Reyes' surviving family.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Thanks, Variety.

