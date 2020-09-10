Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's open beta dates have been revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday sure was a chaotic day for news here at Gamereactor. First, Microsoft revealed the pricing and release date for its flagship console, and then many publishers and developers followed sharing the release dates of upcoming projects. Alongside this wave announcements, Treyarch also stepped up and shared details on just when fans will be able to delve into the multiplayer player portion ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's release.

The revealed dates show that it will be PlayStation players who will first to gain access and this is likely due to the marketing deal that was made with Sony. Those with pre-orders too will also get a head start on the rest and more time with the shooter overall. You can see the dates below:





October 8th - 10th — PS4 Early Access



October 10th - 12th — PS4 Open Beta



October 15th - 17th — PC, Xbox One Early Access, PS4 Open Beta



October 17th - 19th — All platforms Open Beta



We got a chance to sample the beta a few weeks early, and you can read our first impression of it right here. As detailed within our preview, the multiplayer mode introduces new maps, a new VIP Escort Mode, and much more.

Thanks, Forbes.