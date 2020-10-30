English
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will require 250GB of space on PC

Individual areas of the game can be downloaded for a much smaller file size however.

The PC specs for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have been revealed by Activision and Treyarch, and they show a very, very meaty game. We all know the concerns with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare being over 200GB in size, however unfortunately Black Ops Cold War is looking even larger, sitting at 250GB, should you want to run the game with very high-settings. The specs are as follows:

Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803 or higher)
CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
RAM: 8GB RAM
HDD (at launch): 50GB (MP only), 175GB (all game modes)
Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950
DirectX 12 compatible system Required
Broadband Internet Connection Required

Recommended:
OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)
CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor
RAM: 12GB RAM
HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space
Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580
DirectX 12 compatible system Required
Broadband Internet Connection Required

Ultra RTX:
OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Update)
CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X
RAM: 16GB RAM
HDD (at launch): 250GB HD space
Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
DirectX 12 compatible system Required
Broadband Internet Connection Required

