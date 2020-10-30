Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will require 250GB of space on PC

You're watching Advertisements

The PC specs for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have been revealed by Activision and Treyarch, and they show a very, very meaty game. We all know the concerns with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare being over 200GB in size, however unfortunately Black Ops Cold War is looking even larger, sitting at 250GB, should you want to run the game with very high-settings. The specs are as follows:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803 or higher)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 50GB (MP only), 175GB (all game modes)

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Ultra RTX:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Update)

CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 250GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required