Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be a Battle.net exclusive

Activision recently announced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War after several months of intense rumour and speculation among the community - which mostly turned out to be true. This year's entry in the series is being co-developed by Raven Software and Treyarch, while Beenox is working on the PC version.

During the weekend, it was also revealed on Twitter that the next entry in the series will once again be a Battle.net-exclusive title for PC. We know that this hasn't been very popular with certain sections of the community in the past, but if you want to play the PC version, that's something you'll have to make peace with.

The game still hasn't been fully revealed and that will take place this Wednesday. We're hoping there will be battles in locations such as Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan. What are your expectations for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and what would you like to see?