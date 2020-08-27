Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to launch on November 13

You're watching Advertisements

ctivision, Treyarch and Raven have probably realised that they overdid it with the teases and hints before the tonight's official reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, as quite a bit of the information leaked early because of data miners. Still, here it is.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's reveal trailer confirms that most of the game will be set in the 1980s and that Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson are back in action to hunt down the Soviet spy known as Perseus. We won't be spending the entire game in the '80s, however. There will also be flashbacks to the Vietnam War, so we'll get to do a lot of shooting and spying when the game makes it way to PC, PS4 and Xbox One on November 13 (and on PS5 and Xbox Series X when they launch).

You can learn more about the game's campaign in the preview I wrote after attending a very enticing presentation. However, what you won't read about there is the multiplayer and Zombies, as I'm not allowed to share those details before September 9. What I can tell you is that the game will support both cross-play across all consoles and generations, while also continuing to have cross-progression across all the modes.