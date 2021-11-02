Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War time-exclusive mode available for everyone tomorrow

HQ

Since 2014, Sony had the marketing rights for the Call of Duty series, and has made sure that there is something time exclusive in the PlayStation versions of the games. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched last year, and it was no exception as it had a Zombies mode called Onslaught, which was missing from the other formats.

But starting tomorrow, the time for this deal is up and this means Onslaught is now available in all versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It's basically a Horde mode with waves of zombies attacking players on regular multiplayer maps instead of the dedicated Zombies maps. It has a few other twists thrown into the mix as well for better variation like a Dark Aether Orb which you need to stay fairly close to.

Fortunately, Call of Duty: Vanguard won't have any exclusive modes for PlayStation, but comes with extra cosmetics and several XP bonuses instead. A better solution, even if we aren't fans of companies paying to keep in-game content from other gamers in the first place.

What do you think of the practice of paying someone to delivering games with less content to certain formats?