Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4 beta lands this weekend

There are still a few weeks left until Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases, but there's good news if you can't wait to try it out. This weekend, in fact, there's a PS4 beta for the upcoming Treyarch shooter, and it'll start on Thursday, October 8 for players who have early access via their pre-orders, while all PS4 players will be able to get in on the action from October 10. The test will end on Monday, October 12.

Players on other platforms will have to wait until the following weekend - from October 15 to October 19 - although Xbox One and PC players who have pre-ordered the game will be able to start on Thursday, with everyone else joining on Saturday the 17th until Monday, October 19. Xbox Live Gold membership is required, and PC players must have a Battle.net account

As for content, during the beta, players will have the chance to experience classic Black Ops combat in traditional 6v6 modes, the 12v12 Combined Arms mode, and the new VIP Escort mode.

In the beta, players will also find a selection of maps from the multiplayer, set in different locations around the world during the Cold War. Players can progress and level up with the special beta system where you can unlock gear items, new weapons, spy gear with field upgrades, and streak points for XP.

All players who reach level 10 in the beta will be rewarded with an exclusive submachine gun (SMG) blueprint. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can already be pre-ordered here, and it will be released on November 13 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and, at launch, also on PS5.