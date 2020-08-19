Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War confirmed in teaser trailer

Our friends over at Activision, Treyarch and Raven have been having some fun with the community lately thanks to an alternate reality game for this year's Call of Duty. The community has finally managed to solve a lot of it, so it's time for a reward.

This reward is the teaser trailer below that confirms this year's game is indeed called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and that the full reveal will happen on August 26. You don't have to wait until then to get some of your theories confirmed though, as KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's speech and the other clips included in it makes it pretty clear that the game will take us to different parts of the Cold War and that those of us who love conspiracy theories have a lot of fun in store. Learn more about that and a few other things next Wednesday.