Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone's Season Four Reloaded goes live on July 15

It feels like Season Four for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone only just started a few weeks ago, but Activision, Treyarch, and Raven are already gearing up for Season Four Reloaded to ensure that players never feel lacking of new content to chew through.
Launching on July 15, the update will be bringing a whole batch of free content, spread out over multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies. Here's what you can look forward to.
There will also be a new Operator, Weaver, and two new weapons the OTS 9 and the Mace. So, plenty to look forward to when the update lands on July 15.
Take a look at the roadmap below, and you can read a little further about everything mentioned above at the blog post announcing it all here.