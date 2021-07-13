Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone's Season Four Reloaded goes live on July 15

It feels like Season Four for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone only just started a few weeks ago, but Activision, Treyarch, and Raven are already gearing up for Season Four Reloaded to ensure that players never feel lacking of new content to chew through.

Launching on July 15, the update will be bringing a whole batch of free content, spread out over multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies. Here's what you can look forward to.

Multiplayer:



A new 6v6 map called Rush



Two new modes: Capture the Flag and Paintball Mosh Pit



Two new playlists: Rush 24/7 and Cranked Moshpit



New League Play rewards



Prestige Shop Blueprints



Warzone:



New mode: Payload



New Killstreak: Sentry Gun



A new in-game event called Blueprint Blitz



Zombies:



New map: Mauer Der Toten



New Perk: Mule Kick



New Wonder Weapon: CRBR-S



New Crafting item: LT53 Kazimir grenade



New challenges



New Intel



There will also be a new Operator, Weaver, and two new weapons the OTS 9 and the Mace. So, plenty to look forward to when the update lands on July 15.

Take a look at the roadmap below, and you can read a little further about everything mentioned above at the blog post announcing it all here.